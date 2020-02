Arab arrives at inspection post near Cave of Patriarchs and refuses to undergo inspection. Knife found in his bag.

A Palestinian Arab was arrested Sunday morning at one of the Border Police inspection posts in the city of Hevron, near the Cave of the Patriarchs, according to police.

The fighters arrested the Arab suspect after he refused to undergo inspection and even attacked a Border Policeman at the post.

A knife was found in the arrested Arab's bag.