Report: Egypt builds new border wall with Gaza

2 kilometer wall designed to prevent armed terrorists from crossing into Egypt overland, tunnels crossing into Egypt underground.

Egypt has begun construction of a new border wall along the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Al Monitor.

The construction began in late January as Egypt began a series of new projects to boost security on the Gaza border and prevent infiltration by terrorist and extremist elements from Gaza.

When completed, the new wall will stretch from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Rafah Crossing, a distance of about two kilometers (1.2 miles). It will be six meters high (about 20 feet) and extend five meters (16.4 feet) underground.

The Egyptian government believes that the wall will prevent infiltration by gunmen as well as the construction of new cross-border tunnels into Egypt.

The announcement of the wall comes as the Egyptian military announced on February 3 that "having found south of the Rafah security camps’ yard a nearly 3-kilometer-long [underground] tunnel coming from the Gaza Strip to the heart of the [Egyptian border city of] Rafah,”

There were no reported protests in response to the announcement of the new border wall from inside Gaza.