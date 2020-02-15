Bloomberg may pick Hillary Clinton as running mate

Will Michael Bloomberg take Hillary Clinton as his running mate? Survey says with her, he might beat Pres. Trump.

US Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering choosing Hillary Clinton as his running mate for 2020's elections, the Drudge Report reported.

The report cited sources close to Bloomberg, and surveys showed that running together with Clinton may tip the scale significantly in his favor, leading to a victory over the incumbent US President Donald Trump.

According to the Drudge, in such a case Bloomberg would change his official residence to Colorado or Florida, since the constitution implies that there may be issues with both members of a presidential team residing in the same state.

Jason Schechter, director of communications for the Bloomberg campaign, said in a statement to CNBC: "We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation."

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.