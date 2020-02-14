First case of coronavirus recorded in Egypt

Egyptian authorities say a "foreigner" has been infected with the coronavirus and has been placed in quarantine.

Egyptian authorities on Friday said that the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the country.

The health ministry said in a statement that a “foreigner” had been infected with the virus. It added it informed the World Health Organization and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

The ministry did not identify the nationality of the affected person or any other details.

The individual has been placed in quarantine.

Egypt is thought to be the 28th country to record a case of the coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, China.

