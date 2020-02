Are there ‘legitimate’ reasons and not just excuses not to make aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about those valid issues which cause the Jew to put off aliyah (immigration to Israel).

The intent as well as actually moving to Israel are discussed, compared, and contrasted, as is coming to terms with the necessary postponement of aliyah due to special family issues.