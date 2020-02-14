Boris Dolin: The secret war between Israel and the Soviet Union

Shmuel Rosner and Boris Dolin discuss the unknown history of Israel’s War of Attrition.

Shmuel Rosner and Boris Dolin discuss Boris’ new book, the “Suez Wall,” which details the unknown history of Israel’s War of Attrition.

Boris Dolin is a an international security expert, a researcher, and a tour guide.

In 2004, Dolin discovered a fascinating thing that the Israeli public isn't familiar with: A secret war between Israeli and Soviet forces during the War of Attrition in 1970.

He subsequently came across more and more testimonies from the Russian side, and decided to expand the search. When the dots connected, he had uncovered an episode highly relevant to recent developments in the Middle East.