IDF warns: Budget deficits cause us to throw intelligence information in the garbage

The IDF has warned that due to budget deficits, the army has had to throw intelligence information "in the garbage" because there is no room to store it due to budget concerns.

According to the report by Kan, a terror attack which claimed lives happened due to the loss of intelligence information which the IDF has previously had.

In an unusual move, the IDF criticized the political echelon for breaking with the people's policy. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) spoke out against Iran's entrenchment in Syria, and sources in the IDF have said that their statements do not help stop the entrenchment.

The sources also said that applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will cause tensions to escalate in the area. They also said that the consequences of such annexation would depend on the process and if it is carried out with the support of the US and Europe, which areas are included in the annexation, and how the process is handled vis-à-vis Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The IDF also explained that there is a difference between annexation which has the support of US President Donald Trump, and annexation which does not have his support.