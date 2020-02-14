Jewish organizations file with SCOTUS to protect rights to employment decisions

The National Jewish Commission on Law and Public Affairs (COLPA) filed an amicus brief in the US Supreme Court in the landmark Our Lady of Guadalupe v. Agnes Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Darryl Biel cases on behalf of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, Agudath Israel of America, Agudas Harabbonim, National Council of Young Israel, Rabbinical Alliance of America and Rabbinical Council of America.

The brief was compiled by preeminent constitutional attorney and COLPA’s National Vice President Nat Lewin. It urges the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that severely limits the ability of religious institutions and organizations to make appropriate employment decisions.

“The Chamber is honored to have our voice heard in the nation’s highest court, advocating at the front lines on behalf of our religious freedoms and the integrity of the workplace,” says Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.

“We look forward to continue advocating on behalf of our community’s needs in the halls of power around the world.”