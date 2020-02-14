Mysterious, courageous Yitro: Harbinger of spiritual awakening

Why is the Torah portion which includes the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai named after a non-Jew?

What does it mean to be called as "a kingdom of priests and a holy nation?" And why is the Torah portion which includes the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai named after a non-Jew?

These are just some of the compelling and intriguing questions that Rabbi Chaim Richman and co-host Jim Long tackle in this week's episode of the new "Jerusalem Lights" podcast.

With wisdom, humor, and personal insight, our hosts explore the historic, spiritual, Torah-based relationship between Israel and the Nations...a 'reciprocal relationship of responsibility.'