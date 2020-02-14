The deal of eternity of the Jewish nation

G-d finally has Israel just where He has wanted them since the beginning of time: at the foot of Mount Sinai, where He can dazzle them with lightning and thunder and smoke and fire and the sound of many shofars - before blessing them forever with the deal of eternity - the giving of the holy Torah! All this, in this week's Torah reading of Yitro.

Concluding the Sinai love-fest, G-d asks Israel to build an altar of stone - where He will come and bless them! Speaking of blessings, the rain is falling in Israel and the Kinneret is rising, the Holy Temple is only a day away and the best is yet to come.