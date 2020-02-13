

'UNHRC demonstrates its hatred for Jewish State' Jewish Federations of North America rejects UN human Rights Council blacklist of companies working in Judea and Samaria. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Nati Shohat/Flash 90 View from Tekoa in northern Judean desert The Jewish Federations of North America “totally and completely” rejected the decision of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to release a list of businesses involved in “certain specified activities related to the Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”



“The list does nothing to promote and support human rights or promote reconciliation or peace. Rather, it demonstrates the ingrained hatred for the Jewish State that has typified UNHRC activities for years,” said Mark Wilf, Chair of the JFNA Board of Trustees.



“The biased process that led to this point is a badge of shame for the UN, given the states that hold sway at the UNHRC lack any moral standing to produce such a list,” said JFNA President & CEO Eric D. Fingerhut. “It is just another international effort to further drive Israelis and Palestinians apart, offering a roadmap for those that support BDS, boycotts, divestments and sanctions, to continue using this topic to create division.”





