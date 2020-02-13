Abuse filmed at daycare center

Daycare center assistant arrested after security camera catches her using force to get toddler to lie down during nap time.

An assistant at a daycare center in Bnei Brak was arrested this week on suspicion of abusing one of the toddlers under her care following a police complaint.

Security camera footage from the site was released today, appearing to show the assistant attempting to put the toddler to bed during the scheduled nap time by sitting on her body and pushing her head to the mattress.

The aide was interrogated, removed from the residence and released for house arrest under restrictive conditions. Police are now investigating whether this was an isolated incident or reflects a pattern of abuse.