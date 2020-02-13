Greenblatt: Buy from companies on UN blacklist

Ex US envoy: UN blacklist of companies that do business in Judea and Samaria is 'outrageous,' ppl should counter list, 'do the opposite.'

Former US Envoy Jason Greenblatt spoke on Thursday morning to Galei Tzahal about the UN blacklist of companies that do business in Judea and Samaria.

He called the blacklist "Outrageous. The fact the UN did it now," he said, just after the US revealed its peace plan, "shows its true colors."

He added that by releasing the list, the UN was "hurting the chances for peace, doing things that undermine possibility of peace."

Greenblatt urged people to counter the blacklist and "Do the opposite. Buy more products from these companies."

Greenblatt was also asked if he thinks PA Chairman Abbas can live up to peace plan laid out by the US.

"He has the power and prestige to do that. I don’t know that he’s able to meet the criteria we laid out in the plan," he said, explaining that "Israel needs to be secure, the PA needs to root out terrorism."

Greenblatt denied, however, that the US peace plan was a way of implementing "a quiet American regime change" in the PA, noting that the US is "not about regime change" and that the PA has 4 years to meet the criteria set by the plan.