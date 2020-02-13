Liberman doesn't rule out sitting in gov't with Meretz

Yisrael Beytenu Chair MK Avigdor Liberman does not rule out the possibility of sitting in the same government with the Labor-Gesher-Meretz faction.
"I sat in the government with Amir Peretz and I had no problem getting along. It all depends on the basic guidelines," Liberman said Thursday morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal.
He claimed that Yamina would also join a Blue and White government if it could. "As soon as Yamina can join the Blue and White - Bennett and Shaked will do so, therefore Netanyahu decided to support Ben Gvir."
Liberman estimated that there was no chance of establishing a unity government in the light of the previous attempt. "It is clear that a unity government will not be established.”
Later in the interview, Liberman argued that Likud also wants to replace Netanyahu, "More than half the Likud faction dreams of electing a new chairman. They dream of the day that this nightmare will be over. "