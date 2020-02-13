Liberman doesn't rule out sitting in gov't with Meretz

"It all depends on the basic guidelines," Yisrael Beytenu chair says, estimating that "a unity government will not be established.”

Yisrael Beytenu Chair MK Avigdor Liberman does not rule out the possibility of sitting in the same government with the Labor-Gesher-Meretz faction.

"I sat in the government with Amir Peretz and I had no problem getting along. It all depends on the basic guidelines," Liberman said Thursday morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

He claimed that Yamina would also join a Blue and White government if it could. "As soon as Yamina can join the Blue and White - Bennett and Shaked will do so, therefore Netanyahu decided to support Ben Gvir."

Liberman estimated that there was no chance of establishing a unity government in the light of the previous attempt. "It is clear that a unity government will not be established.”

Later in the interview, Liberman argued that Likud also wants to replace Netanyahu, "More than half the Likud faction dreams of electing a new chairman. They dream of the day that this nightmare will be over. "