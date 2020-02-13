Ya'alon in Gush Etzion: 'We will not sit with Bibi or with Tibi'

MK Moshe Ya'alon, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, on Wednesday toured the Gush Etzion region with MKs Yoaz Hendel, Zvi Hauser and Orit Farkash-Hacohen as well as Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who is on the Blue and White Knesset slate in the #36 spot.

At the conclusion of the tour, Ya'alon said, "Our ancestors settled in Gush Etzion a long time ago, and even when we had to leave due to our riots, we renewed the Jewish settlement and returned, 19 years after the founding of the state, to Gush Etzion. It is good to see the bloc blooming. This is Zionism.”

Ya'alon commented on the political situation and said, "We will not sit in the government with neither Bibi nor Tibi. The Blue and White party led in the last election and we see the thirst for change on the ground."