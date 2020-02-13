Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked spoke to Arutz Sheva at the launch of the Yamina party’s campaign on Wednesday evening.

The current trend in the political system is to try to hurt her party, she said. "We notice that all the parties are trying to reduce, weaken and trample religious Zionism and everyone wants to eat away at us. I say to religious Zionists: We will not agree to have half the number of seats of the Joint List, and that is the situation right now."

"Our goal is for ten thousand volunteers to come out on election day, to get people out of their homes, to persuade people at the polls, so that we become big and meaningful," Shaked added.

Shaked also noted that "there are enormous challenges for both the right and religious Zionism in the coming years. We have a great challenge to achieve 61 seats and we will only do so if we are able to raise the percentage of votes."

Shaked pointed out that in the last election, religious Zionism voted in percentages lower than it usually votes. "It can't happen again. We need to raise the voting percentage with all our might. I hear people from religious Zionists who want to vote for Likud. I wonder - why should Sarah Beck be outside the Knesset but number 33 or 34 in the Likud will be in the Knesset? It makes no sense. Why shouldn't Orit Strook be in the Knesset? I call on everyone who voted for us in the past and who belongs to religious Zionism or the ideological secular right - put our wonderful women into the Knesset."