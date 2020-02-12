Israel attempts to extricate citizens from Japanese Coronavirus ship

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry contacted the Japanese authorities to remove Israeli citizens from the quarantined cruise ship due to many passengers being infected with the Coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry has proposed to the Japanese authorities to explore other isolation options for the 15 Israelis on the ship.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in Japan provided drugs and kosher food to Israelis who are on the ship, with the assistance of the Japanese authorities.

The Foreign Ministry is also examining how to help citizens return to Israel upon completion of the isolation period, including arranging a letter from the Japanese authorities to allow citizens to fly back to Israel.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said "we will make every effort to bring back the Israelis who are on the Corona ship, while keeping in mind the conditions necessary to protect the public."

There were 3700 passengers and crew on the anchor off the Japanese coast, with 135 of them found to have contracted the Coronavirus.