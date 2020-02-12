Anti-Semitic Fatah tweet removed

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan attacked on Twitter the hypocrisy expressed by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas in his speech at the UN Security Council yesterday.

"While Holocaust denier Abu Mazen claimed he was interested in peace in the United Nations, look what his party raised. His hatred of Jews is a nauseating reminder of what a two-faced liar he is," Erdan wrote, displaying an anti-Semitic image which had been on the official Fatah Twitter page.

Following the tweet, members of the pro-Israel DigiTell network, set up by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, took action, shared and reported the anti-Semitic cartoon. Within hours, the tweet was removed from Twitter.

Tzachi Gabrieli, Director General of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, said: "Social networks have become the basis for the distribution of anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli content in recent years. We have set up the DigiTell network just for that purpose - an operative network from 20 countries that provides real-time response to false discourse, incitement and hatred of hatred against Israel. Removing the cartoon is another success of the network and proves its importance to the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

Established three years ago, the DigiTell network is made up of 100 pro-Israeli New Media executives from 20 countries and more than 15 million followers. Since its inception, the network has led many pro-Israel campaigns, including a campaign against the Eurovision boycott, Israel Under Fire, Free Gaza from Hamas, No Way to Treat a Child and more.