US Ambassador David Friedman plants first tree at US Embassy in Jerusalem

Friedman plants 1st tree at Embassy for Tu BiShvat; 1st tree planted in Israel as part of President Trump’s '1 Trillion Trees Initiative'.

Mordechai Sones,

Amb Friedman plants tree at Embassy
Rafi Ben Hakoon, KKL-JNF Public Diplomacy Department

Ambassador Friedman planted an olive tree, a symbol of peace, together with KKL-JNF World Chairman Daniel Atar at the Ambassador’s residence, stating: “in commemoration of Tu Bishvat, the “New Year of the Trees” and a day of ecological awareness, we plant, together, an olive tree which like our presence in the Holy City, is strengthening. Just like the tree, may our relationship with Israel grow bigger & stronger.”

KKL-JNF World Chairman Daniel Atar stated: “Mr. Ambassador, the sheer fact that we’re standing here, in the US Embassy to the State of Israel, and in Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital, planting a tree for both Tu BiShvat and as part of president Trump’s “1 Trillion Trees Initiative” – is a tremendous honor for us. We wish to extend our gratitude to President Trump, as we value the brave and relentless friendship between Israel and the US.”

Atar also granted Ambassador Friedman with an official KKL-JNF planting of tree certificate.

Amb Friedman receives certificate at tree planting
