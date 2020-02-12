Police investigate Bnei Brak preschool assistant suspected of abuse

Police are investigating an incident in which a preschool assistant is suspected of abusing children who attended the preschool.

"Israel Police have received a complaint regarding an assistant suspected of abusing children in a Bnei Brak preschool," an Israel Police statement read. "Israel Police has opened an investigation into the incident."

On Tuesday, the Rehovot Magistrates Court indicted daycare provider Tzipora David on charges of physically and verbally abusing a helpless individual and a minor in her care.

David was videotaped slapping an 11-month-old baby, throwing him on the couch and carpet, and placing a towel over his face and suffocating him. Later, she went out to smoke, leaving him alone.

Attorney Yaron Forer, who is representing David, said: "The prosecution decided to respond with excess severity. Over the course of the year, my client has expressed sorrow and regret for her actions. We are aware of the fact that these actions are not simple, but at the same time she has undergone a very difficult period, both due to the embarrassment and due to the shaming on social media."