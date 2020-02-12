Blue and White MK not ruling out outside support from Joint List

MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) on Tuesday commented on the possibility that the predominantly Arab Joint List party would support a government headed by Benny Gantz without actually joining the government.

Speaking on the haredi radio station Kol Barama, Nissenkorn did not rule out the possibility, saying, "What matters is what the government will look like, not the question of who will support it. That is why we are aiming for as broad and stable government as possible. In the end, I really hope we don't get into a fourth election campaign. That is not our intention."

"It is important who will be in the government and those who will be in the government are the Zionist elements who will agree to the basic principles of Blue and White,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gantz said that the gaps between his party and the Joint List are impossible to bridge.

"There are deep disputes between me and the Joint List regarding the political, national and security issues of the State of Israel. Israel is the only Jewish and democratic country in the world, which needs to defend itself from the enemies outside. It cannot tolerate support for terrorism or avoiding condemnation of terrorism,” he said.

Given this, Gantz continued, "I am not afraid to speak to any legitimate political party, but the Joint List will not be part of the government I will establish. My disagreements with its leadership on the national and security aspects alone are deep, difficult and unbridgeable."