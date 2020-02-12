'Trump will make sure Israel gets a government'

Yisrael Beytenu MK explains what Liberman means when he says he supports the formation of a “liberal Zionist government”.

Eli Avidar, a member of Knesset from Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, tells Gil Hoffman that he believes a coalition will be formed after the March 2 election and a fourth election will be avoided, because US President Donald Trump will intervene and make sure there will be a government that can implement his Middle East peace plan.

Avidar explains what Liberman means when he says he supports the formation of a “liberal Zionist government” after he called for a national unity government ahead of the last election.

Gil then analyzes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s campaign strategy, talks about Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas’ speech at the UN and explains why the Super Bowl and the Oscars made him proud to be Israeli.