Police response to German synagogue attack under investigation

Surveillance video of Yom Kippur attack in Halle raises questions about police response and readiness.

A surveillance video of the Yom Kippur attack on a synagogue in Halle, Germany, has raised questions about police response and readiness, leading to an investigation by the state government there, JTA reported on Tuesday.

Concerns were triggered after German news organizations examined the synagogue’s security video. The state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt announced the probe into possible lapses.

About 50 worshippers were in the synagogue when the attack started shortly after noon on October 9. The assailant filmed the attack with his own camera, but the synagogue camera also captured what happened after he left the scene.

Shots are heard in the background as callers to police describe the perpetrator, identified as Stephan Balliet, his car and license plate number. The assailant, wearing combat gear and carrying several firearms, had shot a woman passerby near the synagogue and thrown explosives over an adjacent wall into the Jewish cemetery.

The surveillance video shows that eight minutes passed before the first police car arrives. An officer remains several feet from the prone woman who was shot. No medical personnel appear, and police appear not to be armed or wearing protective gear.

The assailant is seen on the surveillance tape driving past the synagogue for a second time. No one notices.

Police eventually captured the 27-year-old shooter, Stephan Balliet, after a gun battle that left him wounded.

Balliet admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism.

Following the attack, the head of Germany’s Jewish community questioned why police had not been assigned to protect the synagogue on Yom Kippur, noted JTA.

In the wake of the attack, Germany announced plans to tighten legislation on anti-Semitic crimes, making anti-Semitism an aggravating factor for hate crimes in the criminal code.

Anti-Semitic crimes rose by 20 percent in Germany in 2018, according to interior ministry data which blamed nine out of 10 cases on the extreme right.