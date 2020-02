Interview aired just two days before Iran’s Zafar 1 communications satellite was launched but failed to achieve orbit.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Communications Dr. Morteza Barari, who is also the head of Iran’s space organization, detailed Iran’s plans to launch satellites into space, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The interview was aired just two days before Iran’s Zafar 1 communications satellite was launched but failed to achieve orbit on February 9, 2020. The interview was aired on Channel 5, Iranian TV.