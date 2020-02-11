Which Israeli city has the highest divorce rate?

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Tuesday published a report noting significant population indicators such as the number of marriages, divorces, death rates, and birth rates in 2018.

The report, which included statistics from various municipal authorities with populations of 50,000 or more, noted the numbers of people marrying and divorcing, as well as the birth rates and percentage of employed individuals.

According to the report, in 2017, a total 50,029 people married and 14, 741 divorced. In the haredi city of Beitar Illit, where the most people married, there were 100.7 people who registered for marriage for every 1,000 residents. Eilat, meanwhile, tops the list for divorces, with 18 divorces for each 1,000 residents.

The central city of Rosh Ha'ayin saw the greatest influx of residents, while Jerusalem saw the greatest number of people leaving the city. Most of those who moved to Tel Aviv came from Jerusalem and Ramat Gan, while most of those who left Tel Aviv moved to Ramat Gan, Holon, and Givatayim.

Givatayim, a suburb of Tel Aviv, has the greatest percentage of residents (81.8%) employed outside their city, while Eilat, at Israel's southernmost tip, has the lowest percentage of residents (6.4%) employed outside their city.

Israel's death rate between 2014-2018 was 4.89 per 1,000 people, while its birth rate was 3.09 children per woman. The lowest birth rates were in Kiryat Tivon and Beit Jan, with 1.83 children per woman each, while thei highest birth rate was noted in Modi'in Illit, with 7.57 children per woman.

The average life expectancy is 82.7 years, with the highest life expectancy in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, at 86.3 years, and the lowest was in Rahat, at 79.4 years.

In 2018, 316 people were killed in traffic accidents, 21 of them in Tel Aviv.

Just over two-thirds (67.2%) of Israelis own the home they live in, representing a drop from the 70% of two decades ago. Approximately one-third of Israelis - 32.8% - live in a rental apartment.

On average, Israelis in 2018 earned 5,266 NIS per person and spent 4,062 NIS per person. The highest numbers were noted in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, with an average income of 9,009 NIS per person and an average expenditure of 7,200 NIS per person. The lowest numbers were noted in Modi'in Illit, at 1,523 NIS per person in income and 1,438 NIS in expenditure per person.