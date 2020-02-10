Says militia has missile capability to impose war of attrition against US forcing it to leave Iraq, when the 'coffins start coming back'.

Asai’b Ahl Al-Haq Shiite Militia in Iraq Secretary-General Qais Khazali said in an interview with Al-Ahd TV (Iraq) that the militia has decided to postpone its retaliation against the U.S. for the killing of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He elaborated that there is no specific time set yet. He added that the militia has the missile capability to impose a war of attrition against the U.S. that would force it to leave Iraq, when the “coffins start coming back”.

He added that the type of missile used by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Palestine against Israel was invented in Iraq, so the Iraqis have the capability to arm it with a “much larger warhead” than the "Palestinians" use. However, this would not be the first step, which is targeting American economic interests outside of Iraq in response to sanctions.

Khazali continued to say that the military resistance will not be limited only to the Shiite factions.