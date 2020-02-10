Towers of Babble?

Blue and White heads exit Knesset plenum as DM reads protocols that include unintelligible Gantz statement under pressure of Gaza operation.

Yamina Chairman Defense Minister Naftali Bennett read today at the Knesset plenum embarrassing and confused quotations by Blue and White leaders from cabinet hearing minutes during Operation Protective Edge.

Among other things, the words of Benny Gantz and Moshe (Boogie) Ya'alon, who served as IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister respectively, were cited from the State Comptroller's report.

Bennett cited in this connection statements by Defense Minister Ya'alon at the time, calling for no action against the Gaza Islamic attack tunnels while cautioning against "miscalculation".

Bennett also quoted a statement by Gantz that he called unintelligible: "Gaza has an offensive threat, but it's not an offending threat. They have dozens of tunnels, we know about others, we can't find them. They don't have too much meaning, it's hundreds of organized terrorists who come to attack, I don't think they want broad escalation."