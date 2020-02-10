Al Jazeera analyst: 'Who's more successful, Arab regimes or Israel?'

Al Jazeera's Faisal al-Qassem asks Twitter followers who is more democratic and successful - and the answers are (not) surprising.

Permanent representatives of the Arab League take part in an emergency meeting in Cairo

An Al Jazeera analyst on Saturday asked his followers whether Israel or the Arab regimes are more successful - and the answer has raised a storm.

"In a previous tweet I said that the Zionist enterprise has succeeded, unlike the failed Arab enterprises," Faisal al-Qassem tweeted. "I angered many, who saw the tweet as a kind of praise of Zionism. Great, so led's do a poll."

"Who has more advancement, development, democracy, and success?" he asked his millions of Twitter followers.

Fully 81.7% of the 6,168 participants responded "Israel," while just 18.3% said the Arab regimes are more successful.

Though the poll was not limited to Arab respondents, it and the rest of al-Qassem's page were written in Arabic.

Al-Qassem, a Syrian Druze, is not a supporter of Israel, but he has criticized Arab governments. On his talk show, The Opposite Direction, he attempts to rile up participants until they begin shouting at each other.