Tourism Minister criticizes Supreme Court's decision to allow MK Heba Yazbak to run for the Knesset despite her glorification of terrorists.

The Supreme Court spits in the faces of the bereaved families and authorizes the terrorist supporter Heba Yazbak, from the party of terrorist supporters - the Joint List.

This is the same court that authorized Hanin Zoabi and the successors of Azmi Bishara, who is still wanted for questioning on most serious security offenses against the State of Israel.

Ms. Yazbak's remarks are some of the most outrageous we have ever heard. By glorifying and praising the horrific actions of killer terrorist Samir Kuntar and the atrocious plot of terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, she encourages more and more terrorist acts against Jews in a manner that cannot be interpreted otherwise.

Yazbak should be disqualified from serving for even another minute as a member of the Israeli parliament, and the sooner the better.

The courts need an immediate refreshment and a comprehensive reform in the judicial nomination process. Also, and mainly, because of delusional and outrageous cases such as this.

Get it into your heads – Blue and White does not have a government without Ahmed Tibi and Heba Yazbak. This cannot be allowed to happen. We must go out and vote for a national government that is independent of terrorist supporters.