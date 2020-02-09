Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked responded on Sunday evening to the Supreme Court's decision to allow MK Heba Yazbak (Joint List) to run for the Knesset in the March 2 election.

"The Supreme Court authorized a supporter of terrorism and trampled Article 7A . Supreme Court President Hayut, Justice [Noam] Solberg, Judge [David] Mintz and Justice [Yosef] Elron were in a minority opinion that she should be disqualified. The move to enlarge the conservative camp that I led as Justice Minister, three years ago, is showing results, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us,” Shaked said.

The two judges that Ayelet Shaked appointed to the Supreme Court, Judge Elron and Judge Mintz, were in favor of the disqualification of Yazbak. Judge Menachem Mazuz and Judge Anat Baron, two judges who were appointed by Shaked’s predecessor, Tzipi Livni, voted against the disqualification of Yazbak.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled in a narrow five to four ruling that Yazbak would be permitted to run in the elections, thus overturning a decision by the Central Elections Committee to bar Yazbak from running.

In addition, the court overturned a decision by the Central Elections Committee to ban the Mishpat Tzedek party, which is led by Larisa Trembobler-Amir, the wife of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir. The party seeks to reform Israel’s criminal justice system and enable the president to pardon Amir.