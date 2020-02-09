Running for home

Youths from the Emunah Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya take part in Miami Marathon. 'You'll never be running alone.'

Eleven youths from the Emunah Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya took part in the Miami Marathon Sunday, following months of preparation.

The participation of the youths from Emunah was aimed at raising funds, through the support of sponsors for the runners, for various projects at the Children’s Home, where more than 170 at-risk children live.

The runners from the Emunah Children’s Home dedicated the marathon, as previous runners from the home have, to the memory of Liran Adari, who was killed during the 2014 war with Gaza.

Yehuda Cohen, the manager of the Children’s Home said the youths’ participation in the run was symbolic of their own personal struggles.

“The children came here to Miami to run as an inseparable part of the ‘race’ of their lives. Eleven youths ripped through the race track in the Miami Marathon. They’ve come a long way and racked up a lot of wins.”

“Today they have proven to the world that they can handle any challenge, and overcome any hurdle to win again and again. These are our heroic children who are an example to all their brothers and sisters in the Children’s Home who strive to be like them.”