'They've got to go': Alan Dershowitz blasts Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

"The Democrats need new leaders," says Alan Dershowitz. "Chuck Schumer needs to go because of his history of lying."

Prominent American jurist and member of President Donald Trump’s legal defense team Alan Dershowitz excoriated congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday, saying the top Democrats in the House and Senate “have to go”.

Speaking on John Catsimatidis’ radio show Sunday, Dershowitz, a life-long Democrat who joined President Trump’s legal defense team during the impeachment proceedings, said his party was in need of new leadership, adding that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY-D) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-D) should be replaced.

“I think they need new leadership. I think Schumer and Pelosi have to go. Schumer because of his history of lying. You know, Pelosi actually called for me to be disbarred ... because I had persuaded some senators” said Dershowitz.

“I think the Dems need new leaders if they have any chance of returning to power.”

Dershowitz expressed satisfaction with the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump last week on both articles of impeachment.

“This week was a good week for United States Constitution. The Constitution won.”

“I think the House of Representatives disgraced itself by its partisan vote. And I think the Senate did the right thing by protecting the Constitution. I’m proud of America. The system works.”