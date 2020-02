Chabad goes door-to-door in China distributing medical facemasks Jewish community of Shanghai helps combat spread of coronavirus by handing out medical facemasks. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Anton Olshvang Distributing medical masks Rabbi Shalom Greenberg, a Chabad emissary in Shanghai, and other volunteers from the Jewish community went door-to-door today in various neighborhoods in the area of Hongko, and distributed surgical facemasks to the elderly and the sick, in a bid to help combat the spread of he coronavirus.



Loading....









top