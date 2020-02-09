US Amb. to Israel: Any unilateral action endangers the plan

U.S. Amb. Friedman: Any unilateral action in advance of the completion of the committee process endangers the Plan & American recognition.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman warned against any unilateral action prior to the end a mapping process carried out by a joint Israeli-American committee.

Friedman wrote on Twitter:

"President Trump’s Vision for Peace is the product of more than three years of close consultations among the President, PM Netanyahu and their respective senior staff. As we have stated, the application of Israeli law to the territory which the Plan provides to be part of Israel is subject to the completion a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee.

"Any unilateral action in advance of the completion of the committee process endangers the Plan & American recognition."