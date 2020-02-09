Jordanian TV host: Holocaust is a story used by Israel to extort the West

Watch: Jordanian TV host says Holocaust is used politically by Israel to promote itself, denounces Saudi leader who prayed at Auschwitz.

Jordanian TV host Omar Ayasra said in a recent show on Yarmouk TV that the story of the Holocaust is not the story about massacres, crimes against humanity, and anti-Semitism that people are told it is.

Ayasra claimed in the interview, which was broadcast on January 27 and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), that the Holocaust is a story used politically by Israel to promote itself and to extort the West by getting sympathy and support.

He criticized the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League for visiting Auschwitz and praying there and he said that doing this is assisting the survival of the State of Israel.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have a peace deal with Israel. However, many Jordanians still see Israel as an enemy and protest what they view as “normalization” with the Jewish state.

In addition, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

In 2017, the Jordanian parliament approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

Last month, hundreds of Jordanians demonstrated in Amman against an agreement in which Israel began pumping natural gas to the kingdom.