Thai security forces kill soldier who carried out shooting rampage

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier who carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said, according to Reuters.

They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The police have killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” said one of the security sources.

The killings began at around 3:00 p.m. local time on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand.

The soldier, Jakraphanth Thomma, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp.

He then continued his attack in a shopping center, initially posting updates on his social media.

Security forces later stormed the complex and rescued hundreds while searching for the gunman, with shots ringing out.