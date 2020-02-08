Thailand: Twenty dead after soldier goes on shooting rampage

Thai soldier, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp and going on a shooting rampage

Jakraphanth Thomma, a Thai soldier, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp and going on a shooting rampage, a defense spokesman told BBC Thai.

In the rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thomma killed twenty people and injured many more.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of more gunshots and Thai authorities have sealed off the city's Terminal 21 shopping center, where the shooting occurred, BBC added.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thomma has taken hostages. However, this has not been confirmed officially. Reports also said Thomma's mother has arrived at the center to persuade him to turn himself in.

Thomma has also posted on social media, asking if he should turn himself in.

It is not yet clear what his motives were, and he remains at large.