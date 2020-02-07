Poll: Left-center bloc strengthens

Channel 13 News poll gives left-center bloc 59 seats, compared to 53 for the right-wing bloc. Yisrael Beytenu remains the balance of power.

If elections were held today, the left-center bloc would be strengthened to 59 seats, compared to the right-wing bloc which would have 53 seats, a Channel 13 News poll published on Friday evening found.

These numbers do not include the Yisrael Beytenu party which, according to the poll, has 8 seats.

The poll found that if elections were held today, Blue and White would win 35 Knesset seats, and the Likud would win 33 seats. The predominantly Arab Joint List wins 14 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz has 10 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 7 seats and Yamina has 6.

The Otzma Yehudit party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir received 1.5% of the votes and therefore does not pass the electoral threshold.

In addition, 21% of respondents answered that they have not yet decided who they will vote for in the March 2 elections.

On the question of who is most suitable for the role of Prime Minister, 44% answered that Binyamin Netanyahu is the most suitable candidate, compared to 32% who answered that Benny Gantz is the most suitable. 16% answered that none of the candidates is suitable for the position.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)