

Shanghai Jews donate face masks to combat coronavirus Jewish community of Shanghai donates thousands of face masks to children's hospital to help combat spread of coronavirus.

Chabad Shanghai Rabbi Greenberg donates face masks to Children's Hospital of Fudan University Rabbi Shalom Greenberg, the director of the Shanghai Jewish Center, together with volunteers from the Jewish community, visited the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University and donated to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) 5,000 face masks for children and 1,000 face masks for adults.



Director of Surgery Dr. Dong Kuiran, and Associate chief surgeon Dr. Shen Zhen from the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University received the gift on behalf of the NICU and presented Rabbi Greenberg and the community volunteers with a certificate of appreciation, expressing their sincere gratitude for this kind and much needed donation at this time.



When receiving the certificate of appreciation Rabbi Greenberg said "This donation on behalf of the Shanghai Jewish Community is an expression of our firm commitment and support towards China in the unparalleled efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic.



Earlier this week Rabbi Greenberg donated to the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum 10,000 face masks to be distributed amongst the elderly Chinese population in the historic Hongkou area.





