Wounded officer recalls Jerusalem attack

Border Police fighter who was lightly wounded in attack near Lions' Gate recalls: The terrorist pulled out a gun and started firing.

Border Police fighter Major G was lightly wounded in the shooting attack on Thursday afternoon near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Border Police Chief Ya'akov (Kobi) Shabtai visited the fighter in the hospital and commended him in the face of the determined action by him and the other policeman who was with him at the inspection post at the time of the attack.

"Suddenly the terrorist pulled out a gun and started firing a number of bullets at us and, even though I was injured in the shoulder by a bullet, I stormed with another policeman who was with me and together we neutralized," said G, adding, "I am waiting to return to the unit."

The attack happened around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. A terrorist armed with a gun approached the Border Police fighters who were standing near one of the entrances to the Temple Mount and fired at them. The policemen, who reacted resolutely, eliminated the terrorist and prevented further harm to innocent civilians.

Major G was lightly wounded in his hand and immediately afterwards attacked the terrorist, fired at him and neutralized him. The fighter was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital and released to his home several hours later.