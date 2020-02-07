What does the Deal of the Century mean to the eternal people?

Israel, free at last from Pharaoh's reign of terror, passes through the Sea of Reeds, and on the other side, sees itself, for the first time, as a people with a destiny.

With a future Holy Temple now hard wired into their consciousness, they still need to face each day and develop a working relationship with G-d who has delivered them.

Also, next Monday is Tu B'Shvat, the New Year for Trees: How do we celebrate?

And, finally, Yitzchak Reuven deals with the (few) good and (many) bad features of the Deal of the Century: all in this week's Temple Talk.