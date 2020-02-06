New Jersey and Israel honor righteous Holocaust-era diplomats

In a special ceremony, the New Jersey – Israel Commission, part of New Jersey Department of State, together with the Consulate General of Israel in New York, marked yesterday the opening of the first-ever exhibition in NJ TRANSIT’s Frank R. Lautenberg Rail Station in Secaucus in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The exhibit is entitled “Beyond Duty: Diplomats Recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations” and features panels of diplomats from around the world who played a critical role in saving lives during the Holocaust. Each was recognized by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, for their heroic efforts. These diplomats risked their lives attempting to save as many Jews as possible in their attempt to provide them with passports, visas, and travel permits to escape Nazi-occupied Europe.

The ceremony, organized in cooperation with NJ TRANSIT, was attended by New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, Consul General of Israel in New York Ambassador Dani Dayan, NJ TRANSIT Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bernstein, New Jersey Director of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples, New Jersey – Israel Commission Executive Director Andrew Gross, New Jersey – Israel Commission Chair Mark Levenson, New Jersey Transit Police Chaplain Rabbi Yosef Carlebach, and Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg. This widespread support further emphasized the significance of the Holocaust memorial exhibit.

“All over the world, we join with our brothers and sisters to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Through today’s ceremony and exhibition, we affirm our resolution to ensure that we learn from its history and that we will always remember the lives lost to the Holocaust.”

“The unveiling of today’s exhibit sends a powerful message that New Jersey is not only ensuring that we remember the Holocaust but demonstrating to the public the need to celebrate those heroes who acted selflessly and bravely in one of the darkest moments in human history,” said Secretary Tahesha Way. “As we continue to confront the rising tide of hate and antisemitism in our state and nation, I am proud of this initiative and believe it will inspire so many to remember that we all have the capacity within us to act courageously and stand for what is right.”

Located just a few miles from Jersey City, the site of the tragic antisemitic attack this past December, the exhibit serves to educate the public about stepping up for humanity and the diversity of voices which came together to defy instructions and save lives. Ambassador Dani Dayan, Israel’s Consul General in New York, views the importance of the exhibit as a timely matter: “It is our duty to make sure that never again really means never again, and the way to do this is through awareness. This exhibit serves as a beacon of hope and a lesson to each and every one of us, reminding us to take the high road when hate rears its ugly head.”

This same exhibit was featured in the United Nations Visitors’ Lobby last year, and was sponsored by the Permanent Missions of Israel, Peru, and Portugal to the United Nations. The exhibit was created by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Yad Vashem. It will be on display in Secaucus Junction’s main rotunda until February 19th with the support of NJ TRANSIT.