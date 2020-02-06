Sovereignty Movement: Only one nation between Jordan River and the sea

Activists from the Sovereignty Movement marched to the Prime Minister's Office in a call to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria even before the elections Thursday.

Former Knesset members Orit Struck and Idit Silman participated in the event. Former Knesset Member Silman noted that in light of the positive feedback from the Trump Administration, which was reflected in the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of the Golan Heights and Israel's current right to sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the future of sovereignty now depends on Israel's actions. "It all depends on what we start and what happens first. If we first apply the sovereignty then the dream of the establishment of a Palestinian state, a terrorist state whose capital is Jerusalem will not happen. If we enter into negotiations, we know we may miss it."

Former Knesset Member Orit Struck opened her words with gratitude and appreciation for the sovereignty movement and its leaders, Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar, "The tireless work you do has now resulted even in the White House talking about applying sovereignty."

"We are here to call on the Prime Minister to move forward with this, as this week's parsha says, 'What will you shout at me, speak to the Israelites and go!' This is no the time for talk or hesitation and blank stares to the left or right, but to move forward so the sea will split. There is tremendous willingness in this people. The last survey you conducted in the sovereignty movement demonstrates what a huge support the Israeli public has for the idea of ​​sovereignty. It also has support overseas and all it has to do is step forward into the sea and split it in two. The alternative is not just a missed chance, but a Palestinian state, the handing over of the ropes of the Land of Israel to the Arabs, a terrorist state that will transform the entire lowlands into the Judea and Samaria area. We came here to give a boost to the prime minister to step forward.

The movement made it clear that the choice of this route of the march was meant to emphasize that the decision is in the hands of the prime minister. "Prime Minister Netanyahu has the power to bring sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and communities even before the elections. The Israeli government has the authority to apply sovereignty through a government decision that does not depend on any external factors."

The march was held against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan. "Immediately after the program was published, the prime minister declared that he would bring the sovereignty vote to the government immediately. The lovers of the Land of Israel demand that he make the declaration, a move that will also lead the right-wing camp to victory in the elections," said the movement's leaders, Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar.

"The Israeli prime minister and the ministers can enter the pages of history with a Zionist leadership step that will raise the entire state of Israel to the next floor of Zionism, the sovereignty floor," the two said.

The march of the Sovereignty Movement's activists comes as an integral part of the campaign run by the movement in recent days. As part of the campaign, billboards and publicity material were posted throughout the country in parallel with the campaign of "sovereignty vehicles" throughout the country, and from there they call for the Israeli government ministers not to raise their hands in favor of the idea of ​​a Palestinian state.

The activists further stated that there is only room for one state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.