Watch: A peek at Light Blade anti-arson balloon laser system

Police released a document on Thursday of the first operational operation of the "Light Blade" laser system developed by the Israel Police, Opti-defense and the security establishment to intercept incendiary balloons and smashed through a laser beam.

The system was able to successfully intercept over 90% of the balloons detected in its test. This is an unprecedented success for the world's first operating laser system for balloon interception.

The system operates day and night and aims to deal with the threat of explosive and incendiary balloons with a laser beam that is launched at the target and neutralizes it without jeopardizing other elements in the area.

The system receives detection and identification bthrough Elbit's SupervisIR system. This system operates day and night with detection capability roughly equivalent to about 150 cameras standing side-by-side.