Netanyahu: Abbas, these attacks will not help you

PM Netanyahu responds to recent terror attacks, blames PA chairman for violence, and vows to protect borders with or without Abbas.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the arrest of the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack in Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

"I said today that it's a matter of time before we catch the terrorist - we caught him," Netanyahu said at a Likud conference in Ramle.

The prime minister blamed Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' incitement for the spate of terrorist attacks over the last 24 hours.

"I say to Abu Mazen [Abaas]: this will not help you. We will do whatever it takes to protect our country, fortify our borders, and we will do it with you or without you."

Earlier, during a security tour of the tunnel checkpoint in Gush Etzion, Netanyahu said: "I want to say something to Abu Mazen as well, it will not help you - not the stabbings, not the rammings,not the shootings, and not the incitement. We will do whatever it takes to protect our security, to set our boundaries, to secure our future. We'll do it with you or without you."