Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman today visited the sovereignty tent of the heads of the Judea and Samaria Council and stated that he and his party would support sovereignty should the matter be brought to the Knesset.

"Let's not lie to ourselves. Whatever we do now, nothing will happen after the election. If anyone builds on Netanyahu applying sovereignty over one grain of Judea and Samaria after the elections, he is wrong," Liberman noted.

Liberman mentioned that his party had already proposed a few months ago to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley but the Netanyahu government thwarted the law despite the consensus.

When the Yesha mayors called on him to join a government headed by Netanyahu and promote the issues, Liberman replied: "Like in Susiya and Khan al-Ahmar?" He related how Prime Minister Netanyahu prevented him from working to demolish the illegal outposts.

Liberman continued the attack on members of the Right-leaning coalition, and mentioned the failure of Shas in the Oslo agreements, the transfer of Hevron to the PA by Netanyahu, Netanyahu and other ministers' supporting the disengagement, and the transfer of funds to Hamas: "Netanyahu and his entire coalition have no connection to the Right.

"I'll join a government that really deals with the essence, not ancillary issues. What's happening today in security, this government is incapable and does not want to deal with anything distracting. I sat in a cabinet meeting with Netanyahu and he torpedoed all measures against Hamas. He promised in 2009 to collapse their rule; today he funds Hamas. I resigned the same day that the Cabinet approved the arrangement with Hamas. So let them not preach morality to us," Liberman attacked.