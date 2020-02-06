'Liberman has closed a deal with Meretz and the Arabs'

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said on Wednesday that his party should not respond to any provocation by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

"Liberman has closed a deal with Blue and White, Meretz and the Arabs, they will go together. The solution is to get those who did not vote last time to go out and vote this time and block the possibility of a government with Liberman," Deri told the haredi radio station Kol Barama.

He added that "responding to Liberman only empowers him. I will not respond to his lies and incitement, he is waiting to gloat about it in the Russian media and I do not want to give that to him, I do not think it is wise."

"We are members of one bloc and we are not leaving our house. I agree with [MK Moshe] Gafni’s pain over the fact that our partners are taking part in shaming the haredi public. There is some fatigue among the public from the third election campaign, but if they see and understand what kind of government will be established [if they don’t vote], maybe they will wake up," the Shas chairman said.

Deri noted that the disputes between the haredi parties are unnecessary. "I am not interested in quarrels despite all those who are trying to quarrel with me in the haredi public. As far as I’m concerned, let United Torah Judaism receive two additional seats. Since they opened the Sephardic headquarters, we have gone up by one seat every time. I help the same sectors that we have always helped."