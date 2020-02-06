Netanyahu: Gantz is cute, but he's no leader

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening commented on the possibility of his political rivals implementing the Trump administration's “Deal of the Century”.

"Benny Gantz has rights, he was the Chief of Staff. Ehud Barak was also the chief of staff. Did you see what kind of Prime Minister he was? It's difficult to be the Prime Minister of Israel. First of all, it’s knowing how to say 'no'. You have to withstand pressures from home and abroad, and do so without a teleprompter. Benny Gantz is cute but he is not a leader," Netanyahu said at a Likud conference in Herzliya.

He added, "We brought in the Deal of the Century. We will receive American recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and all the communities in Judea and Samaria. It is a tremendous achievement. I worked on it for years. It is an historic revolution. No one will uproot us from our country. Not one person. We are making peace out of a position of power and there is a great rapprochement between Israel and countries in the Arab world, I wish I could tell you. I dedicate my life to bringing Israel to such strength that will ensure our existence forever."

Netanyahu attacked the Blue and White chairman, saying, "Benny Gantz said he was ready to accept the Deal of the Century only with international agreement. With who? The EU has already announced its opposition. The UN? With Abbas’ agreement? Will Abbas agree that Yitzhar and Itamar are the same as Tel Aviv? Maybe he means the agreement of Ofer Shelah, Yael German? It is unclear what is more difficult to obtain, an agreement from Abbas or from German.”

"Suppose everyone agrees. Gantz still needs the consent of Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh, because he has no government without them," Netanyahu concluded.