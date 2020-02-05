The Sovereignty Movement, together with the Sovereignty Youth, will march on Thursday from the Prime Minister’s Residence to his office in Jerusalem.
“Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian state. That is the message tomorrow,” said Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover, co-founders of the Sovereignty Movement.
“The time has come for sovereignty now, before the elections, on all of Judea and Samaria. We call on our Prime Minister and our ministers: You can do this unilaterally. The people of Israel are behind you.”
