The Sovereignty Movement, together with the Sovereignty Youth, will march on Thursday from the Prime Minister’s Residence to his office in Jerusalem.

“Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian state. That is the message tomorrow,” said Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover, co-founders of the Sovereignty Movement.

“The time has come for sovereignty now, before the elections, on all of Judea and Samaria. We call on our Prime Minister and our ministers: You can do this unilaterally. The people of Israel are behind you.”