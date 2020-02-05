Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial

US Senators vote not to convict President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The US Senate on Wednesday afternoon voted on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In the first article, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on the charge of abuse of power.

52 Senators voted not guilty, and 48 Senators voted guilty.

On the second article, obstruction of Congress, the Senate voted against impeachment as well.

53 Senators voted not guilty, and 47 Senators voted guilty.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who earlier announced he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial, voted “not guilty” on the second article.